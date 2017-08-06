

CTV Kitchener





The Ontario Provincial Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 37-year-old man from Booth's Harbour, Norfolk County.

Officers said Adam Wasiela’s family is concerned for his well-being as he left without any of his medication.

A family member told police Wasiela had a verbal dispute with family at his home on Friday.

On Saturday, a family member reported seeing him in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Simcoe around the noon hour. Police said he left in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-888 -310-1122.