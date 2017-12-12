

CTV Kitchener





A police cruiser hit the back of a transport truck during a whiteout, OPP say.

The crash brought emergency crews – including members of the back-on-the-job North Huron fire department – to a section of Blyth Road between Blyth and Auburn around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Huron County OPP, a third vehicle travelling behind the police cruiser went into the ditch to avoid colliding with the other vehicles.

The police officer driving the cruiser was taken to hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

The other two drivers were not hurt.

Blyth Road remained closed between Blyth and Auburn as of 2:15 p.m.