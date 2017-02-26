

CTV Kitchener





The Ontario Provincial Police Haldimand County Detachment are looking for a male suspect after receiving a weapon-related complaint.

On Feb. 23,, shortly before 8 p.m., OPP arrived at the Haldimand County Community Centre parking lot after receiving complaints of a man carrying a gun under his clothes.

Police said witnesses told them the man confronted them and showed them what appeared to be a gun under his clothing, before running through the park toward Wigton Street.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was met by a black Chevrolet Equinox SUV with chrome rims where he spoke to the occupants of the vehicle and received an unknown item from them.

When the occupant asked for the item back, the suspect lifted his shirt to show the alleged firearm.

Police said the man then walked over to two people nearby in the parking lot and engaged in a verbal argument. The man, again, lifted his clothing to show an alleged firearm.

Police are describing the male as indigenous, between the ages of 15-18 years old, and weighing in around 150 lbs. He was seen wearing a "Thrasher" hooded sweatshirt with red writing on it, black jeans, a black bulky winter jacket and a red baseball cap.