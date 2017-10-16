

CTV Kitchener





The driver of the SUV that crashed into a Stratford restaurant will not face any charges.

An SUV crashed into Two Gals and a Diner on Queensland Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Four people who were eating in the restaurant at the time suffered minor injuries. Three of them were taken to hospital, while the fourth was treated at the scene.

According to Stratford police, the driver had hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal while trying to park outside the restaurant.

The 86-year-old driver was not hurt in the collision.

Damage to the restaurant, which is now closed indefinitely, is estimated at $20,000.