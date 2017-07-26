

CTV Kitchener





A busy bridge in Waterloo Park is getting a twin.

Ground broke Wednesday on the new bridge, which will span Laurel Creek along the Laurel Trail.

It will be used for pedestrians, with the existing bridge continuing to be used by cyclists.

Construction on the new bridge is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

TD Bank is putting $500,000 toward the project as part of a company initiative to revitalize greenspace across Canada.