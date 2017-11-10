

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Multiple schools in the area are closed today.

The WRDSB says a live wire was down on the driveway of Doon Public School, hydro crews were not able to remove the wire before students and staff arrived to school. The deciscion was made then to close the school, power won't be restored for hours.

No other WRDSB schools are closed today.

Schools in Shelburne are also closed due to no running water, the Upper Grand District School Board says that is has to do with a water main issue in the town. The schools affected are Centre Dufferin DHS, Centennial Hylands ES, Hyland Heights and Glenbrook.