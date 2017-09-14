

CTV Kitchener





One person was seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 between Drumbo and Woodstock.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Oxford Road 29.

According to Oxford County OPP, a tractor-trailer was rear-ended by a second tractor-trailer after it started to quickly lower its speed.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer was trapped in their truck, and had to be freed by firefighters. He was then taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say he is expected to survive.

The driver of the first tractor-trailer, a 36-year-old Brampton man, was arrested at the scene on charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm, failure to provide a breath sample and driving while under suspension.

Police say a car hit some of the debris from the crash, and was damaged to the point where it had to be towed away from the highway. Its driver was not injured.

The crash also caused a fuel spill of about 200 litres.