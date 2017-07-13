Featured
Gun, knife seen in robbery of taxi driver
Brantford Police Service headquarters on Elgin Street in Brantford, Ont., are seen on Nov. 23, 2012. (CTV Kitchener)
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 3:24PM EDT
A taxi driver in Brantford was robbed of cash by two men with weapons, police say.
The robbery occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday. According to Brantford Police, it happened after the driver took two men from the Memorial Drive and Hayhurst Road area to a location near Richmond Street and Halls Avenue, about four kilometres away.
After that, police say, the men pulled out a gun and a knife and robbed the driver.
Both men are believed to be white and in their late 20s.
Police say the man with the gun is slim and has short dark hair, while the man with the knife has an average build and collar-length blond hair. He was seen wearing a blue and grey plaid shirt.
