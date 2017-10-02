Featured
OPP officer ticketed after cruiser hits vehicle
The OPP sign is shown outside a detachment on Wednesday, March 6, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 5:23PM EDT
A two-vehicle collision in Rockwood ended with a police officer being ticketed for following another vehicle too closely.
The officer’s cruiser and a second vehicle collided Sunday evening.
According to the OPP, the second vehicle slowed down to make a turn. The cruiser, which was behind it, hit the back of the second vehicle.
No injuries were reported. There was no significant damage.
The officer has been a member of the Wellington County OPP for two years.