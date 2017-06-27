

CTV Kitchener





Flooding is no longer a concern anywhere in the Grand River watershed – but that doesn’t mean heading down to your nearest waterway is completely safe.

The Grand River Conservation Authority announced Tuesday morning that it had ended all flood warnings and flood watches in the watershed.

While flows remained higher in most waterways than they had been prior to last Friday’s torrential rain and flooding, they were no longer considered to be within flooding thresholds.

The GRCA warned that anyone going near the water should continue to “exercise extreme caution,” because of slippery banks and the potential for hazards. Additionally, debris swept away by the flooding continues to make its way down the river.

The Grand River is a 280-kilometre waterway which runs from the Grand Valley area north of Fergus to Dunnville, where it empties into Lake Erie.

Other rivers in the Grand watershed include the Conestogo, Nith and Speed rivers.

Flooding of the Grand and Maitland rivers had prompted states of emergency in the Town of Minto and Mapleton Township.

Those states of emergency remained in place as of Tuesday morning, with Harriston residents being urged to boil all water for one minute before consuming it, as a precaution.