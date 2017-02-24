Featured
GO trains resume service after stoppage caused by power outage
A GO Train passes along a stretch of tracks alongside the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto on Friday, April 5, 2013. (CTV Toronto/Maurice Cacho)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 2:26PM EST
Service has resumed on the Toronto and Hamilton area's commuter rail system after a power outage brought all trains to a halt for hours during Friday's morning rush.
GO Transit warned, however, that travellers would still experience delays as the company worked to bring trains back on schedule.
The transit company said an outage at the CN rail control centre had caused signal failures throughout the system, preventing radio communication and forcing all trains to stay put for more than an hour.
Power was restored shortly before noon, but only some signals were working at first, meaning not all trains were able to get back on the move immediately.
GO Transit says it runs 252 weekday train trips carrying an average of 215,000 passengers.
It also operates a network of commuter buses, which were unaffected by the power outage.
CN said freight and passenger trains in its network were also affected and had begun to move again.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- 3-year sentence for man convicted of dangerous driving causing death
- No smoking until you're 21? Feds ponder big changes to tobacco laws
- Guelph, Cambridge residents split $500,000 lottery prize
- U of G lecturers and TAs days away from potential strike or lockout
- Grand theft cheese: $6,200 worth of items stolen from store