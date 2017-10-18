

CTV Kitchener





Flames and smoke were coming out the windows of a house when firefighters pulled up to it Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were first called to the home on Brant County Road 22, near the border of Brant County, Haldimand County and Hamilton, around noon.

In total, more than 25 firefighters were called to the scene.

Brant County fire chief Michael Seth says the crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, although it was well into the afternoon before it was fully extinguished.

Nobody was home when firefighters arrived at the property.

According to Brant County OPP, the home received serious damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.