Fire at Colt Canada plant blamed on test firing activity
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 12:13PM EST
The Colt Canada firearms manufacturing plant in Kitchener was evacuated Thursday morning due to a fire inside the building.
Firefighters were called to the Wilson Avenue facility around 8:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they found that the fire had already been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.
Water from the sprinklers damaged some computers. Damaged is estimated at $10,000 to $20,000.
Fire officials say the fire began when workers were test firing casings, one of which landed in “residual matter.”
No injuries were reported.
