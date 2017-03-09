

CTV Kitchener





The Colt Canada firearms manufacturing plant in Kitchener was evacuated Thursday morning due to a fire inside the building.

Firefighters were called to the Wilson Avenue facility around 8:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found that the fire had already been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

Water from the sprinklers damaged some computers. Damaged is estimated at $10,000 to $20,000.

Fire officials say the fire began when workers were test firing casings, one of which landed in “residual matter.”

No injuries were reported.