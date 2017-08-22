

CTV Kitchener





York Regional Police have arrested eight people, seven of them from this region, and laid 50 firearm and drug-related charges.

The arrests were made in relation to gunshots that were fired at a residence in two separate incidents in Vaughan, which led to a Waterloo home being searched last week.

Police officers from York Region and Waterloo Region executed a search warrant at a home on King Street between Columbia and Hickory in the early morning hours last Thursday.

The building searched was a student apartment with multiple units, many of them vacant at the time of the search.

The suspects range in age from 19 to 32 and face various charges including careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

One suspect, a 21-year-old from Kitchener, is still at large and wanted on a warrant in connection with the incidents.

The investigation is ongoing.