An early morning structure fire in Waterloo has been deemed suspicious.

Firefighters along with police were called to a property on Clearwater Crescent shortly after 4:30 a.m.

The fire department says when they arrived a storage shed behind a home was on fire and part of a nearby fence had also ignited as well.

Fire officials say they were able to contain the flames quickly.

There was one person in the home at the time but no one was hurt.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Police also say their K9 unit was brought in to do an extensive search of the area which came up empty.

This is the eighth suspicious fire in north Waterloo since July.