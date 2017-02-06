Featured
Crews unable to enter as site of industrial fire deemed unsafe
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 1:42PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 6, 2017 6:05PM EST
More than three days later, investigators still cannot enter the site of a large industrial fire as the building has been deemed unsafe.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and, according to the owner, so is the future of the facility and its employees.
Firefighters have been monitoring the scene since Friday around 2:30 p.m. when all of Brantford’s stations responded.
The building is owned by Mississauga Metals and Alloys which makes recycled metals for nuclear and aerospace firms.
The facility also produces chemical products which fire officials said is the reason why they couldn't use water to extinguish it. Instead, they dumped piles of sand on the hot spots.
“We can’t throw any water on this fire because of metal so we just have to wait for the fire to die down. In babysitting mode right now,” Platoon Chief Herb Vandermade said.
With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Max Wark and Alexandra Pinto
