Fire continues to burn inside Brantford industrial building
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 12:42PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 4, 2017 2:58PM EST
Piles of combustible metals continue to burn and smolder inside a Brantford industrial building.
Crews from four fire stations were called to the property on Middleton Street, off Henry Street, just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.
But almost 24 hours after the fire broke out, firefighters still haven’t been able to enter the building.
Brantford fire chief Shane Caskanette says there are concerns about the building’s structural stability.
Firefighters were cleared around 3 a.m. though one crew stayed on scene through the night and into Saturday to monitor the situation.
Officials with the Ministry of the Environment (MOE) were also called in to test for toxic fumes.
They say air quality is not a concern but will remain at the property until conditions improve. Officials are also monitoring water run-off to ensure it doesn’t impact the Fairchild Creek and storm system.
The building is owned by Mississauga Metals and Alloys. The company says it recycles and produces metals for nuclear and chemical companies.
