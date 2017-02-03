Featured
Large fire breaks out inside Brantford industrial building
Firefighters from all four of Brantford's fire stations were called to 73 Middleton Street on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (Brantford Fire Chief Shane Caskanette / Twitter)
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 4:25PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 3, 2017 4:51PM EST
A large fire at an industrial building in east Brantford remained out of control nearly two hours after firefighters were first dispatched to the scene.
Brantford Fire officials say they were called to the building on Middleton Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday.
By 4:15 p.m., crews from all four of the city’s fire stations were at the scene.
Molten metal was said to be burning inside the facility, with a large plume of smoke rising from the building.
Police officers and paramedics were also at the scene, as were pollution control officers – due to concerns about the potential for toxic fumes.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the building when the fire began.
Shortly before 5 p.m., police began evacuating buildings on the other side of Middleton Street.
With files from CP24
