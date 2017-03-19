Featured
Crews battle fire in Guelph apartment building
Flames and smoke poured out of the second floor of 316 Kathleen Street.
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 3:13PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 19, 2017 5:17PM EDT
Smoke could be seen billowing out of an apartment building in Guelph located at Kathleen Street and Speedvale Avenue Sunday afternoon.
Flames and smoke poured out of the second floor of 316 Kathleen Street.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames quickly and no one was hurt.
It is not yet known what caused the fire, or if everyone who lives in the building will be able to return Sunday .
Around 2:30 p.m. the Mayor of Guelph, Cam Guthrie, tweeted sending prayers to all those involved.
Thoughts & prayers for all involved at this fire corner of Kathleen & Speedvale right now! #Guelph residents and our EMS @GuelphFire! pic.twitter.com/ppA9xzBaAe— Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) March 19, 2017
More to come
