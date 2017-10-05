

CTV Kitchener





The first days of marriage haven’t been anything like Clayton and Brittany Cook expected.

Instead of quietly beginning their new life together, the Cambridge residents have been fielding calls from media outlets and wellwishers around the world.

On Sept. 24, moments after they were married in Kitchener’s Victoria Park, a tuxedo-clad Clayton Cook grabbed a young boy out of the lake – saving him from drowning.

Thursday afternoon, millions of people learned about the story for the first time as the Cooks appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“People are calling you a hero. Do you feel like you’re a hero?” the talk show host asked Clayton Cook.

“No, I see it as I was at the right place in the right time. It’s something anybody would have done,” Cook responded.

At the end of the interview, the couple received one last surprise. DeGeneres told them that Cheerios, a sponsor of the program, would pay for them to take a honeymoon in the United Kingdom.