

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





City staff in Cambridge have calculated the cost of relocating the proposed sports multiplex.

The initial site for the sports facility was a joint venture with Conestoga College at the campus on Fountain Street, near Highway 401. The city’s budget for that venture was six million dollars.

Public opposition to building so far from the city’s centre, closer to Kitchener, lead to public discussions and the consideration of other options.

The two most preferred alternative building sites are 261 Hespeler Road and 220 Pinebush Road. City staff say the Hespeler Road location would cost nearly twice that of the college site, while the Pinebush location would be almost five times the expense.

Cambridge city council will the discuss the numbers at a special meeting on Monday.