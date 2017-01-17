

Stephanie Watson, CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge charity is receiving an out of this world donation.

Late last year astronaut Chris Hadfield took to twitter to ask if someone wanted his damaged guitar.

Dan Walsh knew the guitar would be a great fit with the Guitars for Kids program. Guitars for Kids takes donated guitars, repairs them and then gives them to Cambridge children who may not have access to guitars.

“Around the middle of December we had an email from Team Hadfield that they had graciously given the guitar to us,” Walsh said.

While the guitar isn’t the one Hadfield took to space, Walsh hopes its celebrity owner will raise the profile of Guitars for Kids.

“For us to receive this guitar, it brings us so much awareness for the program that we’re operating here,” Walsh said.

“It'll basically be a show piece for us. We're also going to display this guitar around the local businesses who currently display our art guitars so it gives a chance for each local business in Cambridge to have the guitar and hopefully bring people in to take a look at it,” said Walsh.

Walsh is grateful Hadfield picked Guitars for Kids to receive the Yamaha guitar. He plans to keep the astronaut updated on where the instrument is.

“We will certainly send pics along to Team Hadfield for the next year or two from these events to let him know we gratefully appreciate it, and his guitar is serving a good cause in our community.”