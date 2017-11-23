

CTV Kitchener





The effort to keep light rail transit out of the Preston part of Cambridge continued Wednesday night.

Regional councillors heard from a delegation concerned that running the Ion line through Preston could result in some homes being demolished in the area.

They’ve been hearing similar sentiments for much of the year, particularly from people living on Eagle Street, which is part of the preliminary preferred route for the LRT extension.

A final preferred route to extend LRT from Fairview Park Mall into Cambridge, likely ending at the Ainslie Street Terminal, is expected to be made public next spring. It will then be subject to public debate and approval from regional councillors.

A public consultation centre on the issue takes place Nov. 28 at the Preston Memorial Auditorium, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.