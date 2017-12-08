

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man died in hospital after being transported from the scene of a car crash Friday morning.

The crash and subsequent investigation left Water Street closed between Samuelson Street and the Delta intersection into the afternoon.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, one car rear-ended another, then veered off the road and hit a tree.

Police say they are investigating whether the 75-year-old man died due to the collision or suffered a medical emergency which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The man’s name has not been made public.