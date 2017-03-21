

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A long-time Waterloo Region resident and television broadcasting pioneer, Reg Sellner has died.

Reg passed away Monday, March 20 after a lengthy illness.

One of the first on-air personalities on CKCO-TV in Kitchener, he became a well-loved local celebrity. After filling many rolls at the television station, Sellner became promotions manager for the tv station and two local radio stations. He held that position for many years until his retirement.

Reg is survived by his wife of over 55 years MaryAnn.