

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The body of a missing Cambridge man was found floating in the Grand River in Kitchener’s east end Tuesday morning.

Clayton Collison's body was discovered around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Grand River near Kolb Park, not far from Victoria Street North and Centennial Road, by a man who was fishing in the area.

Collison was a 20-year-old Cambridge man who went missing early Saturday morning and was last seen on Victoria.

According to police, he had become separated from a friend while in an area not far from where the body was found. Earlier in the night, he had been at an Oktoberfest event at Bingemans.

Collison’s disappearance had prompted a massive police and community search, with more than 100 people gathering in the area on Monday to look for him.

Bernie Vandonk showed up Tuesday morning to do the same.

‘If it was my son … I would love people to come and help out,” he said.

Vandonk said he had told a man fishing nearby about Collison’s disappearance, and warned him to be on the lookout.

Police say they are working with the coroner’s office to determine the cause of Collison's death, and have not been given any reason to suspect foul play.

With reporting by Stu Gooden