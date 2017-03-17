

CTV Kitchener





Police in Stratford are searching for two people following an armed robbery at a variety store.

They say East End Variety on Douro Street was robbed around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Two men alleged entered the store, pulled out an unspecified weapon and demanded money.

After taking cash from the cash register and multiple packages of cigarettes, they left the store on foot.

Police say both suspects are male and likely about 17 years old.

One is said to be 5’2” and was seen wearing a dark coat with brown rings around its sleeves and bottom, while the other is describes as 5’7” and was seen wearing a bandana, a dark coat or hoodie with red on the front, khaki pants and blue running shoes.