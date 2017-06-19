

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police confirm they are looking into a new Instagram post supposedly coming from accused killer Ager Hasan.

New pictures and a video appeared on the social media site Monday night, but there is no indication when they were taken.

Hasan is wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend Melinda Vasilije in her Kitchener apartment on April 28.

The Hamilton man has been on the run since.

By the time police determined Hasan was a suspect in Vasilije’s death he had already left the country.

Hasan was last spotted a month ago at a truck stop in Tennessee, where police say he struck up a conversation with a truck driver.

During that conversation Hasan lead the man to believe he was heading toward Texas, and possibly Mexico.

Police say based on information from the truck driver, Hasan changed his appearance and believe he now keeps his hair shorter.

Regional Police are working to confirm the legitimacy of the new online post.

"We are aware of the recent Instagram post from someone alleging to be Ager Hasan and are investigating to determine the validity of it," said Cherri Greeno, spokesperson with Waterloo Regional Police service.

Police are encouraging Hasan to turn himself in.

They are also urging anyone who has contact with Hasan to come forward.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa.