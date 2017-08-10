

CTV Kitchener





Line 86 was closed east of Listowel Thursday afternoon due to a serious head-on crash.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Line 86 and Wellington Road 9/Perth Road 140.

According to officials at the scene, an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane in an attempt to pass another vehicle, and ended up colliding with an oncoming westbound vehicle.

Three people were taken to hospital via ambulance. An Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene as well.

OPP say one person suffered life-threatening injuries while two others received treatment for minor injuries.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, alcohol is not believed to be a factor.