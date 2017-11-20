

CTV Kitchener





Electronics, men’s and women’s jewelry and money were among the items reported stolen from a home in Caledonia last Saturday.

Police said the resident returned to their home around 11 p.m. on Claymore Crescent to find it had been broken into.

Ontario Provincial Police said the suspects had forced entry into the home sometime between Sat., Nov. 4 and Sat., Nov. 11.

The investigation lead officials to the arrest of three boys who cannot be identified in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.