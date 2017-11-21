

CTV Kitchener





An online video led to a 13-year-old boy being arrested and held for a bail hearing in Brantford.

Brantford police say they were contacted Monday night about an online video in which threats were directed at a city high school.

A couple hours later, a 13-year-old boy was arrested one on one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

Police say they treat all threats of violence equally, and never consider them to be “juvenile pranks.”