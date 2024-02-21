KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Youth arrested for mischief after incident at Waterloo high school

    Police cruisers are seen outside Waterloo Collegiate Institute on Feb. 21, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) Police cruisers are seen outside Waterloo Collegiate Institute on Feb. 21, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo regional police say they’ve arrested a young person for public mischief after reports that someone was planning to attend a Waterloo high school with a weapon.

    Waterloo regional police responded to Waterloo Collegiate Institute around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. The school was placed on hold and secure while officers investigated.

    At least three cruisers could be seen outside.

    In an update at 12:37 p.m., police said one youth had been arrested for public mischief and there was no concern for public safety.

    Asked if the weapons threat was false, WRPS Const. Brad Hickey said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided when they become available.

