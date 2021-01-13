KITCHENER -- The Ontario government's stay-at-home order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, but there are still plenty of questions about how the order will be enforced.

The province says police and by-law have the power to ticket anyone who isn't following the rules.

Police Chief Bryan Larkin says he doesn't have all the specifics on enforcement yet, but expects that more answered will be announced on Wednesday afternoon. Still, whatever the province decides, the police chief says it's about more than fining people.

"This is not solely about enforcement, it's about engagement, it's about explaining why we're doing what we're doing, it's about education which ought to lead to compliance, and as a last resort we will, if need be, enforce the rule of law," Larkin said.

The stay-at-home order will mean that residents can only leave home for essential purposes like getting groceries or medication, working or outdoor exercise.

The province says people who break the order will face penalties in the shape of a fine or even jail time, but it's leaving the enforcement up to local police and bylaw officers.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide more information on the stay-at-home order on Wednesday afternoon. He's currently scheduled to speak about the vaccine rollout in Ontario at 1 p.m. You can watch that announcement in the video player above or on CTVNewsKitchener.ca.