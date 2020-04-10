WATERLOO -- A 41-year-old involved in a workplace accident at Grand River Raceway has suffered critical injuries.

First responders were called to the incident on Wellington Road 21 in Elora around 9 a.m. Friday.

The worker was in a trench when the bank collapsed, according to officials.

Orgne Air Ambulance confirms they transported a man to Hamilton General Hospital from an industrial accident.

Wellington County OPP and the Ministry of Labour are now investigating.