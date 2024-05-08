KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man accused of large-scale investment fraud

    Source: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels Source: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
    Share

    A Guelph man is a charged with defrauding victims out of more than $1.4 million.

    Waterloo regional police said they began investigating an ongoing investment fraud in March 2023.

    Over the next 14 months, and with the help of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), they identified 23 victims from across Ontario.

    The total loss is estimated at $1.4 million.

    A 62-year-old man, identified as David Villanueva, was arrested on May 7.

    Police said he’s charged with fraud over $5,000, making a false statement in writing and laundering proceeds of crime.

    Police believe there may be more victims of Villanueva’s alleged investment scheme. They’re asking anyone with additional information to call 519-570-9777, ext. 6420.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News