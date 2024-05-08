Cambridge withdraws encampment eviction notices

A resolution has been reached over evictions at a Cambridge, Ont. encampment.

According to legal representatives for the two occupants, the city “has agreed to rescind its eviction notices” for the Branchton Road property, located behind the PetroCanada gas station on Dundas Street. They added that they “do not know the city’s reasons for making this decision.”

CTV News has reached out representatives for the City of Cambridge but have not yet received a response.

Michael Nanos, 52, and Joseph Micallef, 68, were told they had to be out by March 28 but during an injunction hearing, lawyers on both sides agreed the men could stay until the matter had gone through the courts.

In a press release, Waterloo Region Community Legal Services said: “Going forward we welcome an opportunity to work with the City of Cambridge on the issue of a human rights-based approach to homelessness and encampments.”