Cambridge crash leaves pedestrian seriously injured, one driver charged

Three people, including a pedestrian, were taken to hospital from the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Cambridge on Tuesday evening.

Waterloo regional police say it happened around 5:00 p.m. in the area of Hespeler Road and Sheldon Drive.

The aftermath included a damaged vehicle that appeared to have jumped a curb and crashed into a bus shelter and bench, before colliding with a building.

It's not known at what point the pedestrian may have been hit.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to a hospital outside of the region with injuries that were serious, but not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses at the scene spoke with CTV News.

“We heard a loud screech, and we just looked around like ‘what was that?’ And we looked outside and saw this car like flying 50 feet down the road,” said Matthew Rios.

Rios said he stepped in to try to help, before first responders arrived.

Late Tuesday evening police said one of the drivers involved has been charged with Careless Driving Causing Bodily Harm.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with tips or dash cam footage to come forward.