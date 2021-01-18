WOODSTOCK -- A councillor in Woodstock is facing criticism for taking a trip during the pandemic when people have been told to stay home.

Sandra Talbot, who is also a member of the Board of Health, is facing a review and calls for resignation after a recent trip outside of Canada.

Mayor Trevor Birtch and other council members said while Talbot didn't break the law, she stomped on the spirit of it.

Birtch and other councillors would like her to step down from her position on the Southwestern Public Health Board.

"I think at minimum her credibility is gone as far as public health is concerned," Coun. Jerry Acchione said. "It's going to be up to the public as far as everything else."

"We are held to a higher standard of bring elected officials and I think she overstepped her bounds, especially being on that board," Coun. Connie Lauder said.

A petition calling for her resignation has already gathered more than 500 signatures by 5 p.m. Monday.

Talbot has not responded to CTV News Kitchener's multiple requests for comment.

Birtch plans to ask council to review Talbot's conduct at its next meeting on Feb. 4.