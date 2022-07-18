Women sprayed with noxious substance during altercation in Cambridge
Police said two women were sprayed with a noxious substance during a fight at a Cambridge motel on Monday.
At approximately 12:30 a.m., police responded to a motel in the area of Hespeler Road and Pinebush Road.
According to police, two 21-year-old women were involved in the physical altercation and sprayed with a noxious substance.
Both women suffered minor injuries.
The suspect fled the area shortly after the incident.
The suspect has been described as a white female, 5-foot-7, with an average build, long black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.
