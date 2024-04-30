Woman with child in vehicle faces impaired driving charges in Brant County

KITCHENER
    A woman is facing charges after police received several traffic complaints about an erratic driver in Brant County.

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped the driver of a grey Mercedes on Paris Links Road, west of Heming Street, on Saturday just after 3:30 p.m.

    Officers said an infant was secured in a child seat in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

    A 27-year-old woman from Oakville has been charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired BAC over 80, operation while impaired by alcohol, and driving with a handheld communication device.

