KITCHENER -- Guelph police have charged a woman, who was already in their custody for trying to run an online puppy scam, for breaking into an elderly woman’s apartment.

Officials say the elderly woman was in the hospital from a fall in January and came home several days later to find it ransacked.

Her TV and wallet were some of the items that were reported missing, and over $400 was charged to her credit card.

A video police viewed reportedly shows a neighbour near the victim’s balcony in the middle of the night, and then walking back to her apartment with a TV and other items a short time later.

The neighbour was allegedly seen again on video entering the elderly woman’s apartment through the balcony on March 7 around 1:30 a.m. while she was sleeping.

The wallet was reported stolen again and nearly $700 was charged on her credit card.

On March 29, in an unrelated incident, police say a Burlington woman responded to an online ad for Boston terrier puppies, sent $1,000 in an e-transfer, and contacted police when she stopped hearing from the seller.

Police arrested a 27-year-old woman for the online puppy scam and charged her for fraud under $5,000.

On Thursday, while she was in custody, they charged her for two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of using a stolen credit card.

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Friday.