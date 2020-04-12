WATERLOO -- Waterloo Regional Police are once again warning residents of an online puppy scam using COVID-19 restrictions as a tactic for early payment.

Officials received a report on Saturday of a posting that listed the sale of French bulldog puppies.

Police say that when an interested buyer contacted the seller to try to set up a time to see the puppies, they were told COVID-19 restrictions prevented a meeting.

The seller then requested and received a $500 deposit from the buyer, according to officials.

Regional Police say they continue to receive reports of people falling victim to similar puppy scams.

They advise potential buyers not to put down money deposits or full payments until they have met the puppy or puppies they want to buy.