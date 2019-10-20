

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A woman was seriously injured after being ejected from a vehicle involved in a crash in Kitchener on Saturday.

As a result, a 64-year-old woman from Cambridge suffered a serious head injury.

Officials were called to King Street East near Sportsworld Crossing around 3:45 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, travelling the wrong way down King Street and crashing into another car in the process.

Officers responding to the crash were able to intercept the vehicle and arrest the driver.

A 26-year-old Cambridge woman is facing a number of charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The names of the accused and victim have not been released.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact police.