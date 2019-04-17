

CTV Kitchener





Police have confirmed that there has been a shooting in downtown Cambridge.

It happened in the area of King Street East and Church Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police say one woman was taken to hospital. Around 7:10 p.m., police said the woman had been pronounced deceased.

No identifying details about her have been released yet.

It's not clear what the motive for the shooting was or whether police have any leads on suspects. It's not yet known whether the shooting was targeted or not.

Crime scene tape was set up in the parking lot behind a row of buildings on King where police were investigating.

The street is open to vehicles and pedestrians, with police coming and going from an alley way leading behind those buildings.

A forensics van was seen in the area as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.