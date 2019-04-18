

CTV Kitchener





Cambridge politicians issued a joint statement on Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Preston.

Mayor Kathryn McGarry and Coun. Mike Mann condemned the violence, saying they were “horrified” when they found out about it.

“We are stunned and saddened to think this could happen in our city, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family,” the release says in part.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of King Street East and Church Street.

Helen Schaller, 58, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. That's where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy was scheduled for the victim Thursday.

“This violent incident is not reflective of our beautiful and vibrant city and the people who live here,” the release continues.

McGarry and Mann say they have spoken to Police Chief Bryan Larkin to ensure that enough is being done to ensure the safety of the city.

Regional police have not said whether they have any suspects. They were in Preston on Thursday, canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.