KITCHENER -- A 93-year-old woman has died after colliding with a hydro pole in Waterloo on Friday morning.

Waterloo regional police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Union Street East. When emergency crews arrived, they found a vehicle had collided with a hydro pole. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police sent out a tweet shortly after 10 a.m. saying Union Street East and Weber Street South were closed due to the collision.

Police also said all lights were out in the area.

The investigation is ongoing by @WRPS_Traffic.

Waterloo North Hydro Inc. is reporting a power outage in the area, saying the cause was a "vehicle" on its outage map. The outage is affecting more than 4,700 customers, according to the map.

Police say their priority is the downed hydro wires. They estimate it will take at least two hours to get the pole up and return power to most customers affected by the outage.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.