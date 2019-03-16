

The Canadian Press





An 18-year-old Oshawa woman has been charged with abduction after police allege she took her daughter away from the child's legal guardians.

Durham regional police say they received a call yesterday afternoon about an alleged parental abduction.

They say the woman took her nine-month-old daughter away from her legal guardians and fled toward the London area.

Provincial police located the vehicle near Woodstock and the girl was returned to her guardians in good health.