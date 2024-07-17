KITCHENER
    • Woman charged for going on Guelph church property

    A Guelph woman has been charged after she was spotted at a church she had been told to stay away from.

    Guelph Police were patrolling downtown on Monday morning when they said they saw the woman hiding behind a tress on the church’s property.

    The woman is not longer allowed on the property after she pulled a fire alarm during a service earlier this month.

    The 23-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

