Woman charged for going on Guelph church property

A Guelph woman has been charged after she was spotted at a church she had been told to stay away from.

Guelph Police were patrolling downtown on Monday morning when they said they saw the woman hiding behind a tress on the church’s property.

The woman is not longer allowed on the property after she pulled a fire alarm during a service earlier this month.

The 23-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.