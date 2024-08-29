'The system is broken': Domestic violence survivor raises concerns about housing crisis
A domestic violence survivor is speaking out about the gaps in Waterloo Region’s shelter system.
The woman, whose identity has been concealed for safety reasons, has been staying at Anselma House for the past several months.
The Kitchener, Ont. shelter helps women and children trying to escape abusive situations.
“I thank them everyday,” the woman told CTV News. “They saved my life. When I went to them, I didn't think my life was worth saving.”
She said she was a different person when she first arrived at Anselma House.
“Nervous. No confidence at all. Scared of my shadow,” she admitted. “Broken. I was broken.”
The woman had been in an abusive relationship for more than five years but she finally got away after many dangerous altercations.
“I was in a place where I couldn't get away from him. Where he has talked about ending my life, where he's going to bury my body,” she said.
Anselma House
Anselma House assists hundreds of women and their children every year. Staff usually only take clients in for three months but said, due to the housing crisis, extensions are common.
“I have to leave because of the system. The system is broken,” the woman told CTV News. “There's no transition housing for women, for single women. There is for families, which is fantastic. But we're kind of falling through the cracks with single women.”
Jennifer Hutton is the CEO of Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region (WCSWR), which run both Anselma House and Haven House, a 45-bed shelter in Cambridge, Ont.
WCSWR is trying to help fill the gaps in the system.
“We are advocating for more affordable and transitional housing options in Waterloo Region to ensure clients can safely transition out of emergency shelters and into independence,” she said. “Not only would this greatly assist families who are ready to move on from the shelter, it would also free up emergency shelter space for the many individuals who desperately need it.”
What’s next?
The woman said she’s on a waitlist for affordable housing in Waterloo Region.
It’s been a year and so far, no luck.
“Women who have gone through this are doing their best to start over and start fresh and we're being cut off at the knees, basically, because who's going to leave? I would have stayed. I would have stayed had I known this was my future. At least I would have had a home,” she told CTV News.
She worried her only option will be living on the streets but wouldn’t feel safe there because of her past trauma.
“I don't want to be homeless. I've lost enough, I think. And now I'm at risk of that.”
Her only hope is that she doesn’t get back to a dark place.
“When I look into his face when he's in that moment. It's terrifying. It's crippling. It's like he's not even there,” she said.
CTV News reached out to the Region of Waterloo for comment on the affordable housing situation but did not hear back by our deadline.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Road rage incident: Tesla driver knocked senior's teeth out, B.C. RCMP say
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a Tesla driver following a disturbing road rage incident that played out in North Vancouver, B.C., earlier this month.
In first sit-down interview of presidential campaign, Harris says voters ready for 'new way forward'
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris said Thursday that voters were ready for 'a new way forward,' as she was questioned along with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in their first major television interview of their presidential campaign.
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Some trees' leaves are changing colour already. Here's why that may be happening, according to a botany expert
If you've noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you're not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
This wilderness resort designed and built by the Timber Kings just hit the market in B.C.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HCTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
Afghan women sing in protest to Taliban's voice ban
Afghan women around the globe are singing in solidarity to protest the Taliban's new rules that prohibit women's voices from being heard in public.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.