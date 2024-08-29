Video shows Aug. 17 tornado pass through North Dumfries, Ont.
The Township of North Dumfries is sharing new video of the tornado that touched down in Ayr, Ont. on Aug. 17.
The twister was spotted on the rear security camera at the North Dumfries Community Complex on Greenfield Road, in the north-end of the community.
At first, it looks like any ordinary rainy day. Two employees then exit a back door and one goes around the side of the building. A minute later, the employee returns to the rear of the building with about a dozen other people hurrying behind. All of them step into the building as the wind visibly picks up. Small debris can be seen flying through the air, followed by sheets of rain. Suddenly the situation gets more dangerous and the tornado appears. Seconds later, it’s moved away but not before it threw garbage bins around the parking lot and stripped part of the roof off a nearby structure.
The video, in its entirety, runs 3 minutes and 48 seconds.
The Northern Tornadoes Project, which operates out Western University in London, Ont., later classified the twister as an EF1.
The video was uploaded to the township’s Facebook page on Tuesday.
“We are sharing this to show you the force of the tornado and the extensive damage the park sustained,” they wrote in the post. “Clean-up efforts by Woodhouse Group [a local disaster response contractor based in the Region of Waterloo] have been underway and inspections are taking place. Cowan park is closed indefinitely and we kindly ask that the pubic stay away.”
On Aug. 21, the township said the community complex had reopened but the dog park, community garden and beach volleyball courts were still closed. They also planned to bring in rolling magnets to gather any loose nails or other metal debris on the grounds. Workers, meanwhile, were left to pick up the broken glass.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country
Visitors to Canada can no longer apply for work permits from within the country, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced Wednesday, bringing an early end to a pandemic-era program that temporarily expanded immigration access.
Meth hidden in suitcases bound for Australia seized in Vancouver; 2 Canadians arrested
Police arrested two Canadian travellers after nearly 25 kilograms of meth hidden in suitcases were seized during two separate incidents last month at Vancouver International Airport, according to Canadian border officials.
70-year-old going 160 km/h on Hwy 417 in Ottawa to 'get away from a bad driver' facing charges
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Man sought for murder in Toronto-area woman's death fled to Hong Kong
Police say a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman has fled Canada.
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.