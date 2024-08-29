Video shows Aug. 17 tornado pass through North Dumfries, Ont.

The Township of North Dumfries is sharing new video of the tornado that touched down in Ayr, Ont. on Aug. 17.

The twister was spotted on the rear security camera at the North Dumfries Community Complex on Greenfield Road, in the north-end of the community.

At first, it looks like any ordinary rainy day. Two employees then exit a back door and one goes around the side of the building. A minute later, the employee returns to the rear of the building with about a dozen other people hurrying behind. All of them step into the building as the wind visibly picks up. Small debris can be seen flying through the air, followed by sheets of rain. Suddenly the situation gets more dangerous and the tornado appears. Seconds later, it’s moved away but not before it threw garbage bins around the parking lot and stripped part of the roof off a nearby structure.

The video, in its entirety, runs 3 minutes and 48 seconds.

The Northern Tornadoes Project, which operates out Western University in London, Ont., later classified the twister as an EF1.

The video was uploaded to the township’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

“We are sharing this to show you the force of the tornado and the extensive damage the park sustained,” they wrote in the post. “Clean-up efforts by Woodhouse Group [a local disaster response contractor based in the Region of Waterloo] have been underway and inspections are taking place. Cowan park is closed indefinitely and we kindly ask that the pubic stay away.”

On Aug. 21, the township said the community complex had reopened but the dog park, community garden and beach volleyball courts were still closed. They also planned to bring in rolling magnets to gather any loose nails or other metal debris on the grounds. Workers, meanwhile, were left to pick up the broken glass.